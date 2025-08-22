Silk Way Star: contestants arriving in Kazakh capital

To note, the Kandis Group from South Korea landed in Astana. At the airport, they were welcomed with national treats and music. In an interview, they said it is a great honor for them to participate in such a large-scale project.

"I never know in advance what I will do on stage - for me it is also a surprise every time! Yes, I have been to Kazakhstan before, namely Astana, and I love your city very much," said the Silk Way Star participant from Georgia Avtandil Abeslamidze.

Yazmin Aziz, a singer-songwriter from Malaysia, is expected to arrive in Astana tonight.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana will host the Silk Way Star international vocal competition, featuring artists from 12 Asian countries. Singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) will represent Kazakhstan at the Silk Way Star international vocal competition.

Filming is set to begin on August 20, with the grand final scheduled for November 22. The show will be broadcast on Jibek Joly/Silk Way and major TV channels in the participating countries.