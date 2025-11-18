European designer praises Silk Way Star's professional content

The project is already hailed as a new instrument of cultural diplomacy, serving as a platform to unite the region's traditions, languages, and creative schools.

Belgian designer Yelena van Kharitonova shared her professional opinion about the Silk Way Star contest with Qazinform’s correspondent in the European Union.

"Silk Way Star is an exciting project based on the Silk Road theme. I watched the performances and visual presentations of contestants from 12 countries, the hosts, the stage design, the jury's attire, and all this production. Fascinating moments. I certainly see how the young participants combine ethnic themes, modern hip-hop, and classical motifs in their stage costumes, outfits, and overall looks," she observed.

According to the designer, the competition’s atmosphere draws parallels with the Eurovision Song Contest.

"I see the fascinating presence of gold embroidery, a technique that was highly popular across Central Asia and spanned the entire Silk Road. For example, the hosts chose such costumes. I'm also very impressed by the colors and the lighting design. I believe one can even trace a parallel with the Eurovision Song Contest. That's the impression I had," she noted.

Yelena van Kharitonova highlighted the organizers’ professional approach.

“Everything is beautiful and runs at the highest professional level. All the contestants are young, talented, and passionate. In general, everyone was presented beautifully,” she concluded.

