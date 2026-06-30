Significant draft laws must undergo public debate

He expressed confidence the Qurultay will become a driving factor of technological progress. The President reminded he called for the development of a full-scale e- Parliament system at the first session of the working group on parliamentary reform last October.

He stated Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s top 25 in e-Government development and the development of e-Parliament will require serious efforts.

He noted important draft laws must be discussed openly, involving experts and using digital tools to expand participation and turn them into genuine nationwide debates.

The Head of State highlighted the Qurultay should serve as a platform for open national dialogue, responding instantly to pressing social issues.

Earlier, it was reported the final joint session of the Kazakh Parliament begins in Astana.