Final joint session of Kazakh Parliament begins in Astana

The Head of State is expected to summarize the work of the two-chamber Parliament.

Earlier at the final plenary session, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov reviewed the fourth session of the VIII convocation, noting adoption of major laws on the new Constitution, digitalization, economic development, and social policy.

He said the current session became one of the most important ones in the modern history of Kazakhstan’s parliamentarism. He reminded the Head of State the country’s strategic development directions, and deputies provided their legislative framework.

Laws passed include updated Laws On the President, On the status of the capital, and On administrative-territorial structure, as well as new Laws on the Qurultay and the Khalyk Kenesi.

A unique amnesty law was adopted, covering both criminal and administrative cases.

As written before, the final session of the Kazakh Parliament was held on June 29 in Astana, closing a 30‑year chapter in the nation’s parliamentary history.

On July 1, under the new Constitution, the Parliament’s powers will be terminated.

Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev announced the elections will be held for a new unicameral Parliament, Qurultay, in August, replacing the bicameral system established in 1995.