Siemens, Netxcloud and Fraunhofer: Kazakhstan and Germany to joint efforts in AI

One of the documents was concluded with Siemens AG. The parties agreed to foster cooperation in digital transformation, including with the use of the Siemens Xcelerator platform and industrial AI solutions.

Photo credit: The Ministry of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan

The ministry also reached an agreement with Nextcloud GmbH regarding cooperation in digital sovereignty and open-source software. Nextcloud solutions are applied within the German public administration sector.

Astana Hub and Constructor Start will collaborate on startup development. The parties agreed to exchange accelerator best practices and develop joint programs for Kazakhstani startups, including initiatives to facilitate their access to the European market.

Photo credit: The Ministry of AI and Digital Development

The ministry also signed a memorandum with Messe Frankfurt GmbH. This partnership aims to host major international events in Kazakhstan, develop business tourism, and facilitate technology exchange.

Photo credit: The Ministry of AI and Digital Development

A memorandum was also concluded between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Fraunhofer IPK. The parties will cooperate in industrial AI, applied research, and technology transfer. Key areas of collaboration include digital manufacturing, automation, Industry 4.0, and joint R&D projects based on the Alem.AI platform.

"Germany is one of Kazakhstan's key technology partners. We see significant potential for collaboration in AI, industrial digitalization, research, and startup development. The signed agreements pave the way for concrete joint projects, the exchange of expertise and technologies, and the creation of new growth opportunities for technology companies in both Kazakhstan and Germany," noted Konyashkin.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's railway engineering holding RWS KZ (Railways Systems KZ) and its subsidiary RWS Prommashkomplekt signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Bahn aimed at preparing locally manufactured rolled railway wheels for entry into the European market.