Railways Systems KZ and Deutsche Bahn to expand cooperation on railway wheel supplies

The next phase of cooperation will focus on certifying BA 318 wheels under an agreement with Deutsche Bahn, as well as BA 319 wheels intended for freight and passenger rolling stock. The process includes manufacturer qualification procedures, production audits, qualification and operational testing, and compliance with Deutsche Bahn's internal requirements and European standards for rolled railway wheels.

RWS KZ is expanding production of several wheel types for the European railway market. The company is currently undergoing TSI WAG certification in line with European requirements for freight and passenger rolling stock.

Upon completion of certification and qualification procedures, the parties will be able to move forward with discussions on specific orders, including technical specifications, production volumes, and delivery schedules. Cooperation with Deutsche Bahn marks another step in the company's strategy to develop its export potential.

Testing is being conducted in accredited laboratories using specialized equipment and includes thermomechanical and fatigue tests in accordance with European standards. These assessments are designed to verify wheel reliability and durability under operating conditions.

According to Sergey Pavlinger, CEO of RWS KZ, obtaining EU Certificates of Conformity will allow the company to supply customers across the European Union and begin signing its first commercial contracts. He noted that RWS KZ is already in talks with potential European partners and is receiving requests for technical information.

Initially, the cooperation will focus on wheels for freight and passenger rail vehicles. Future expansion of the product range will depend on market demand and customer needs in Europe.

The company currently sources raw materials from foreign suppliers that meet quality and supply consistency requirements. Following the completion of an electrometallurgical plant in Ekibastuz, RWS KZ plans to use its own steel, further localizing production.

The company's entry into the European market is being pursued through a phased approach involving product development to European specifications, testing, customer qualification, and ultimately commercial deliveries. Compliance with EU standards will enable RWS KZ to supply rolled railway wheels for both freight and passenger rolling stock across the European market.

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