Shell to continue operations in Kazakhstan - Ministry of Energy

Earlier, media outlets reported that the company was suspending investments in the country due to compensation claims.

However, according to the minister, Shell representative Suzanne Coogan personally informed him that the media had misinterpreted the words of CEO Wael Sawan.

“We have submitted an appropriate inquiry to Shell, but I can say that Shell representative Susan Coogan came to me just last week and explained that the media had misinterpreted the CEO’s words... The company intends to continue development projects in Kazakhstan. For example, they are currently studying one of the gas fields for production, and they plan to invest in Kazakhstan. But we must wait for the company’s official response, since the Ministry of Energy has sent the relevant inquiry,” Akkenzhenov explained in Akorda, on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Serbian presidents' meeting.

He also noted that the launch of the second phase of the Kashagan field development is not linked to the activities of any company.

“The second phase of Kashagan has not started yet, but the reasons are different. It does not depend on whether a company wants it or not. There are technical difficulties. This depends on technical conditions at Kashagan. In general, Kashagan is a technologically complex field. It has abnormally high reservoir pressure, abnormally high hydrogen sulfide content, and other harmful impurities,” the minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 63 million tons of Kazakh oil had been pumped through the CPC System.