Nearly 63mln tons of Kazakh oil pumped through CPC System

The meetings reviewed the company’s production and financial performance in 2025, CPC’s results in occupational health, industrial and environmental safety, and also discussed plans for the current year.

In 2025, CPC personnel and contractors worked 14.2 million man-hours without injuries or incidents, while company vehicles covered more than 33 million kilometers without road accidents.

A total of 70.52 million tons of oil were transported through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system in 2025. Of this volume, 36.6 million tons came from the Tengiz field, 9.2 million tons - from Karachaganak, and 17 million tons - from Kashagan.