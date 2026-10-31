Shanghai think tanks recognize Kazakhstan as a middle power

The event brought together representatives of think tanks, research institutions and universities in Shanghai and Zhejiang Province (SIIS, SASS, SISU, ECNU, ZUFE), Kazakhstani master’s and doctoral students, as well as experts from the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies and the Foreign Policy Research Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who delivered their remarks online.

Consul General Nurlan Akkoshkarov highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in state-building, economic development and strengthening its international standing, as well as the dynamic development of Kazakhstan–China relations based on their permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese experts praised Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic transformations. They emphasised the country’s role as a middle power and a key link across Eurasia, contributing to regional security and sustainable development.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Participants focused on expanding cooperation in areas such as digital technologies and artificial intelligence, joint manufacturing ventures, human resource development, and scientific research. Experts highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as a transit corridor between China and Europe, as well as its interconnection with the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to Chinese scholars, under the leadership of the two countries’ leaders, Kazakhstan and China have entered a “golden thirty years” of bilateral relations, opening up opportunities to strengthen trust, practical cooperation, peace, and stability in the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China discussed increasing oil supplies and expanding pipeline capacity.