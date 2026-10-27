Kazakhstan, China discuss increasing oil supplies and expanding pipelines capacity

According to the press service of the Kazakh Government, Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Zhou Xinhuai, and heads and representatives of national oil and gas companies from the two countries participated in the meeting.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as progress in implementing previously reached agreements.

Photo credit: The press service of the Government of Kazakhstan

Nalibayev emphasized the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China and stressed the importance of the timely implementation of joint energy projects.

The discussions also focused on increasing oil supplies, expanding the capacity of oil pipelines, intensifying geological exploration, developing cooperation in the gas sector, expanding the capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, implementing petrochemical projects and strengthening cooperation in the new energy sector.

The sides also considered ways to continue cooperation in subsoil use, extend existing contracts and address issues arising during the implementation of joint projects.

Following the meeting, Nalibayev emphasized the need to accelerate joint projects, adopt mutually beneficial solutions to pressing issues and ensure the timely implementation of agreements.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan was considering expanding the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline system to ensure additional crude oil supplies to the Shymkent Oil Refinery. The project предусматривает the construction of five new pumping stations and an additional 189-kilometer section of pipeline.