Severe mental illness shortens lives more than smoking or obesity, study shows

The study, by King’s Health Partners, Maudsley Charity and the Policy Institute at King’s College London, warns this “hidden health crisis” affects more than half a million people in the UK living with conditions such as schizophrenia, psychosis and bipolar disorder.

Only one in nine (11%) survey respondents correctly identified the extent of the mortality gap.

In reality, SMI shortens lives more than diabetes, severe obesity or smoking – which typically reduce life expectancy by up to 10 years.

The survey of 2,000 adults also found widespread misunderstanding about the causes of early death among people with SMI.

Half (50%) of respondents wrongly believe suicide is the main reason, though it accounts for only around 9% of excess deaths. Few recognized that cardiovascular and respiratory diseases are the leading drivers.

Awareness of inequalities is similarly low: just 14% knew SMI is more common among Black African and Black Caribbean Britons, while fewer than half recognized that it is linked to higher deprivation and urban living.

There is, however, strong public support for action – two-thirds (67%) say better health care is needed to improve life expectancy for those with SMI.

Yet opinion is divided on whether such a change is achievable or should be a priority for the NHS.

The study also highlights a shift in wider perceptions of mental health.

Mental health and cancer are now seen as the UK’s biggest health challenges, each cited by around 45% of the public.

While most (72%) view mental and physical health as equally important, fewer (33%) believe the health care system treats them that way.

Professor Matthew Hotopf, deputy executive director at King’s Health Partners, said: “People with severe mental illness face one of the greatest health inequalities of our time, dying 15 to 20 years early. Yet our findings show the public has little awareness of the scale of this mortality gap, or that it’s driven primarily by treatable physical health conditions. This hidden health crisis demands urgent attention and King’s Health Partners is committed to driving this change.”

Earlier it was reported, scientists identify skin issues as possible markers of poor mental health.