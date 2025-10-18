Scientists identify skin issues as possible markers of poor mental health

Scientists found that 25% of patients with both psychosis and skin issues experienced suicidal thoughts, compared with only 7% of those without dermatological symptoms. The study suggests that skin conditions may serve as early warning signs for poorer psychiatric outcomes.

The research involved 481 individuals undergoing treatment for a first episode of psychosis. Among them, 14.5% had skin problems, more frequently observed in women (24%) than in men (9.8%). After four weeks of antipsychotic treatment, patients with skin conditions showed markedly higher levels of depression and suicidal risk.

Lead researcher Dr. Joaquín Galvañ of the Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (Madrid) stated: “After four weeks of follow-up, patients with a first episode of psychosis presenting with skin conditions experienced higher levels of depression and risk of suicide. Around 25% of these patients had suicidal thoughts or attempts, compared to just 7% among those without initial skin conditions.”

Dr. Galvañ explained that because both the brain and skin originate from the same embryonic layer — the ectoderm — their shared developmental and inflammatory pathways may play a role in the connection.

“Our findings suggest that dermatological symptoms may represent a marker of illness severity and poor short-term outcomes in the early stages of psychosis,” he added.

Commenting independently, Professor Eric Ruhe of Radboud University (the Netherlands) said:

“This is an interesting association between skin problems and psychosis. The results need replication, but they may reveal a new link between skin and psychopathology worth exploring further.”

