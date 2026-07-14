Seven parties file candidate lists for Qurultay elections

So far, seven political organizations have submitted their party lists to the commission.

"As of 6:00 p.m. on July 13, 2026, the Central Election Commission has received party lists from seven political parties: the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan – 63 candidates; the Auyl Party – 69 candidates; the Adilet Political Party – 186 candidates; the Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan – 47 candidates; the People's Party of Kazakhstan – 72 candidates; the Nationwide Social Democratic Party – 33 candidates; and the Respublica Party – 76 candidates," announced Central Election Commission Secretary Shavkhat Utemissov.

The documents have now been forwarded to government agencies to verify that candidates meet all legal requirements.

"At present, the documents from all political parties have been sent to the appropriate authorized state bodies to check whether the individuals listed comply with the requirements set out in Paragraph 3 of Article 35 and Paragraph 3 of Article 54 of the Constitution, as well as Article 4 of the Constitutional Law," Utemissov concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree on setting elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of elections to the Qurultay, set to take place on August 23, 2026.