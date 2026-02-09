Kazakhstan hauls seven medals at Asian Athletics Championships

Team Kazakhstan finished the tournament with a total of seven medals.

Alina Chistyakova claimed gold in the pentathlon, Norah Jeruto topped the 3,000 meters, and Kazakhstan’s women’s 4×400 meters relay team—Kristina Kondrashova, Marina Shuvalova, Anna Shumilo, and Adelina Zems—also took first place.

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya pocketed a silver medal in the women’s high jump.

Bronze medals went to Norah Jeruto (1,500 meters), Mariya Yefremova (triple jump), and the Kazakhstan men’s 4×400 meters relay team—Vyacheslav Zems, Madi Tokenov, Andrey Sokolov, and Elnur Mukhitdinov.

In the overall team standings, Kazakhstan placed fourth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team has wrapped up its campaign at the major international boxing tournament, Boxam Elite 2026, in La Nucía, Spain, winning six gold medals.