Kazakhstani athlete clinches another medal at Asian Championships

Chistyakova topped the women’s pentathlon standings, finishing with a total of 4,181 points.

China’s Xu Jiahuan claimed the silver medal with 4,091 points, while another Chinese athlete, Wu Zheng, took bronze with a score of 4,013 points.

Earlier at the championships, Kazakhstan claimed its first medal. Nora Jeruto finished third in the women’s 1500 meters, earning the bronze medal. She completed the distance in 4:20.04.

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov has claimed victory at the World Cup stage held in Heidenheim.