Seven Kazakhstani female chess players make FIDE’s September top 100 list

International master Alua Nurman ranks 22nd with 2,455 points, while international master Meruert Kamalidenova is 37th with 2,413.

The remaining Kazakhstani players in the top 100 are Ksenia Balabaeva (58th, 2,384), Liya Kurmangaliyeva (77th, 2,361), Amina Kairbekova (83rd, 2,355) and Yelnaz Kaliahmet (94th, 2,347).

The biggest gains came from 20-year-old Balabaeva and 15-year-old Kaliahmet. Balabaeva added 59 rating points from 2,325 to 2,384 and breaking into the global top 100 at No. 58.

Kaliahmet gained 43 points from 2,304 to 2,347 and entering the top 100 for the first time at No. 94.

Nurman also climbed two places, from 24th to 22nd, while Kamalidenova made a significant jump from 46th to 37th.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had moved to the top of the WTA live rankings ahead of the 2026 US Open.