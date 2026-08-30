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    Elena Rybakina rises to No. 1 in WTA live rankings

    22:10, 30 August 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has moved to the top of the WTA live rankings ahead of the 2026 US Open, according to Sports.kz, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Elena Rybakina rises to No. 1 in WTA live rankings
    Photo credit: KTF

    Rybakina currently leads the live standings with 7,911 points. At the US Open, she has only 230 points to defend, putting her in a strong position to claim the world No. 1 ranking.

    Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the current leader of the WTA Tour, is now second with 6,585 points. As the defending US Open champion, Sabalenka has 1,990 points to defend at the tournament.

    American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top three with 6,495 points and will defend 770 points at the US Open.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s women boxers won 10 gold medals at the Silesian Open in Poland.

     

    Elena Rybakina Tennis Ranking Sport WTA
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