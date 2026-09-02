Bibisara Assaubayeva stays in FIDE world top five

According to FIDE’s September 2026 rating list, Assaubayeva has a rating of 2,536, two points lower than in the previous ranking. She remains among the world’s strongest players despite the slight decline.

The top five is led by China’s Hou Yifan, followed by compatriots Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie and Zhu Jiner, with Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva in fifth place.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had won the rapid event at the European leg of the WR Women’s Chess Tour 2026 in Saint-Tropez, France.