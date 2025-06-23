Serving the state is an honorable and responsible mission – President

The President congratulated police officers and civil servants of Kazakhstan on their professional holidays and said that serving the state is an honorable and responsible mission.

“You make an important contribution to ensuring Law and Order, safeguarding rights and interests of the citizens. Today, in the context of growing global uncertainty, strengthening public security and strict observance of the law gains special importance. Therefore, we are holding, for the first time, a joint meeting of the board of the law-enforcement agencies. We need to consolidate efforts of all relevant structures,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In his words, strict observance of the Law and Order principle also depends on active involvement of the population.

Heads of central and local executive authorities, deputies, experts and public activists are participating in the event.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State would hold an expanded board meeting of law enforcement agencies on June 23.