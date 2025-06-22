EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President to hold expanded meeting of law enforcement agencies

    19:00, 22 June 2025

    Tomorrow, the Head of State will hold an expanded board meeting of law enforcement agencies, Kazinform Mews Agency quotes Advisor - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Senior officials of the Kazakh Government, Presidential Administration, Prosecutor General’s Office, Interior Ministry, Agency for Financial Monitoring, Corruption Control Agency are expected to attend it.

    As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday was presented with the landscape masterplan of Mynzhyldyk Alley in the Kazakh capital Astana. 

    President of Kazakhstan Astana Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All