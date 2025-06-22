Kazakh President to hold expanded meeting of law enforcement agencies
19:00, 22 June 2025
Tomorrow, the Head of State will hold an expanded board meeting of law enforcement agencies, Kazinform Mews Agency quotes Advisor - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
Senior officials of the Kazakh Government, Presidential Administration, Prosecutor General’s Office, Interior Ministry, Agency for Financial Monitoring, Corruption Control Agency are expected to attend it.
