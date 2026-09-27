Servicemen in Caspian Sea drill lacked necessary equipment, President says

The President noted that during the naval drills, the servicemen had not been provided with the necessary equipment, including marine life jackets.

He placed particular emphasis on personnel safety, saying the government commission should assess the actions of all officials responsible for planning and conducting the exercises, supplying equipment, and ensuring compliance with safety requirements.

In line with the President's directive, a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense has been launched. The inspection will cover the organization of military service, supply system, and financial support for the army

The commission, headed by Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council Aida Balayeva has been entrusted with identifying all violations and determining which individuals should be held accountable.

The Head of State stressed that the ranks and positions cannot serve as grounds for exemption from responsibility and said the issue remains under his personal control.

The President stressed the need for a deep transformation of the Defense Ministry’s work.

“At a recent meeting with the Security Council Office, I outlined the priorities for the military sector. We need to completely restructure the command system in line with the best international practices. A comprehensive approach is needed, and this requires a vision that only well-trained officers with a broad outlook can have. The goal of the reform is to build a new-model army,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The Head of State instructed the military to accelerate digital transformation in the army and automate processes wherever possible.

Earlier at the meeting, Tokayev described the deaths of servicemen in peacetime as the result of what he called the criminal unprofessionalism of officers, including generals.