EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Serik Sapiyev to head Committee of Sports for the Deaf of Kazakhstan

    11:13, 27 April 2025

    Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is appointed the president of the Committee of Sports for the Deaf of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Serik Sapiyev to head Committee of Sports for the Deaf of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: instagram/serik_sapiyev

    At the extraordinary conference as the new president, Serik Sapiyev, introduced the new composition of the committee and mapped out plans for the period ahead. He expressed gratitude to the Tourism and Sports Ministry for its support, his post on Instagram reads.

    Last year he was appointed the head of the physical culture and sports department of Karaganda region.

    Sport Appointments Kazakhstan Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All