Serik Sapiyev to head Committee of Sports for the Deaf of Kazakhstan
11:13, 27 April 2025
Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is appointed the president of the Committee of Sports for the Deaf of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the extraordinary conference as the new president, Serik Sapiyev, introduced the new composition of the committee and mapped out plans for the period ahead. He expressed gratitude to the Tourism and Sports Ministry for its support, his post on Instagram reads.
Last year he was appointed the head of the physical culture and sports department of Karaganda region.