Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Avaza Complex

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

As written before, during the visit, the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to attend the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, and the Caspian Environmental Summit.

To note, this July Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century.