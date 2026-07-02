Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan sign treaty to mark new stage in regional cooperation

Yermek Kosherbayev conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation based on good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

The Kazakh Minister briefed President Berdimuhamedov on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels.

During the talks, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration within multilateral frameworks.

The parties stressed the need to strengthen peace and stability in Central Asia.

Following the talks, the sides signed the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century.

This treaty marks a new stage in regional cooperation and sustainable development.

Earlier, Kazakh, Turkmen Foreign Ministries signed a two-year Cooperation Program.