Serbia’s student movement defeats Vučić’s party

Speaking at the Serbian Progressive Party headquarters after the October 25 vote, Vučić said his electoral list had lost and the Student List had won, according to a statement published on the party’s official website.

“We do not have final results,” Vučić said, adding that a sample of votes showed his list had been defeated.

Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission registered the student-backed candidates under the name “Student List, Students Win” ahead of the election.

International observers said the vote saw high turnout and strong competition between the two main contenders, but took place in a deeply polarized environment.

“The high turnout we witnessed on 25 October sends an important message,” said Gilles Baum, leader of the OSCE’s short-term observer mission. He added that Serbian citizens continued to make their voices heard despite concerns about the electoral process.

In its preliminary assessment, the OSCE also raised concerns about unequal campaign opportunities, the misuse of public resources, and pressure on voters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aleksandar Vučić had handed over presidential duties to Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić, who will serve as acting president until a new president is elected.