Seoul dispatches officials to review situation in Hormuz

The team left over the weekend and is expected to return this week, with findings to be reported to the National Security Council.

A ministry official stressed the mission “was not decided on the premise of military deployment,” rejecting reports that Washington had set a November deadline for Seoul to send troops.

The move comes six months after U.S. President Donald Trump urged allies, including South Korea, to send warships to the Strait to secure the key shipping route in the Middle East.

Seoul said no decision had been made, adding it is still reviewing various options.

The defense ministry is reportedly reviewing a set of military assets that could be deployed immediately if a decision is made to contribute forces. The options under consideration include a maritime patrol aircraft, bomb disposal specialists, and equipment for detecting and clearing sea mines.