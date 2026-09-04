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    Seoul says no decision yet on Hormuz troop deployment

    17:49, 4 September 2026

    The presidential office said Friday that no final decision has been made on sending forces to the Strait of Hormuz, stressing a review is still underway, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Yonhap

    Seoul says no decision yet on Hormuz troop deployment
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    Officials noted South Korea could contribute to global efforts to secure free navigation, but only within limits that do not weaken defense readiness.

    The remarks followed reports of a plan to seek parliamentary approval for dispatching a combat support ship. U.S. President Donald Trump has recently pressed Seoul to join military efforts in the critical waterway.

    A presidential official, speaking anonymously, said contributions could include noncombatant or search forces, not only combat troops.

    The official denied speculation that the issue has disrupted ongoing Seoul‑Washington negotiations, though acknowledged talks are strained, with semiconductor tariffs also under discussion.

    Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself.

    Politics South Korea The Strait of Hormuz Armed conflicts Middle East situation USA Middle East Donald Trump
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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