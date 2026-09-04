Seoul says no decision yet on Hormuz troop deployment

Officials noted South Korea could contribute to global efforts to secure free navigation, but only within limits that do not weaken defense readiness.

The remarks followed reports of a plan to seek parliamentary approval for dispatching a combat support ship. U.S. President Donald Trump has recently pressed Seoul to join military efforts in the critical waterway.

A presidential official, speaking anonymously, said contributions could include noncombatant or search forces, not only combat troops.

The official denied speculation that the issue has disrupted ongoing Seoul‑Washington negotiations, though acknowledged talks are strained, with semiconductor tariffs also under discussion.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself.