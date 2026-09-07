Iran to establish restricted zone outside Strait of Hormuz

He said the new zone will extend from the U.S. Navy's blockade line and through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf. Vessels attempting passage without coordination with Tehran will be placed on Iran’s sanctions list, Rezaee warned.

“Any ship identified that enters this new zone with the intention of passing through the Strait will be added to our sanctions list,” said he.

Iran and Oman also agreed on a new international shipping corridor through the two countries' waters. According to Rezaei, the route will be managed by Tehran, and the corresponding agreement is planned to be signed and announced in the coming days.

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaee:



In the coming days and weeks, we will announce a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz that starts from the U.S. Navy's blockade line and extends through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf.… pic.twitter.com/dKMQmeOwiA — Tabz (@TabzLIVE) September 6, 2026

Rezaei stated that the Strait remains completely closed, calling U.S. claims of restored navigation a "big lie." He added that only seven to eight ships carrying essential goods for Iran are currently passing through.

"We will commit to opening the Strait of Hormuz only after the Americans cease their sabotage, threats, and attacks against Iran," Rezaei emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself.