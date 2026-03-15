Senate Speaker highlights importance of referendum

The speaker of the upper chamber of parliament visited his polling station in Astana and cast his vote. According to him, the current referendum is of “important historical significance” for the country.

Ashimbayev noted that every citizen’s vote is crucial in determining the future direction of the state’s development. He stressed that the referendum gives Kazakhstani citizens the opportunity to directly participate in making decisions at the national level.

Today is a very important day for our country. Adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan has been put forward for a nationwide referendum. The source of power is the people. Therefore, participation in the referendum gives every citizen the opportunity to exercise their right and take part in determining the strategic direction of the country’s development, said the Senate speaker.

Ashimbayev added that the referendum paves the way for the head of state’s principle of a ‘Listening State,’ where key government decisions are made based on the opinions of the people.

To note, on March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on February 11, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for the national referendum to be held on March 15.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to create a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The president first presented the proposal on September 8, 2025, during his annual address to the nation.