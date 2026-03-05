Senate Speaker extends Kazakh President’s condolences to the people of Iran

On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed profound condolences to the people of Iran and the bereaved families of those lost in the tragic events.

Meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Ali Akbar Jokar, the Senate Speaker noted that with deep sorrow, Kazakhstan received the news of the tragedy which claimed the lives of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, members of the country’s leadership, and civilians, including children.

Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that the Head of State consistently advocates for resolving international conflicts solely through political and diplomatic means, in strict adherence to international law and the UN Charter.

The Senate Speaker noted that Iran is a close neighbor and partner of Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As previously reported, the United States launched a military operation against targets in Iran in late February. It has since emerged that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed following an attack by the Israeli and US regimes. More than 100 people perished on the morning of February 28, 2026, following an Israeli airstrike on a girls' elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab.