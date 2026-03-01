Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead - state media
07:45, 1 March 2026
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni, has been martyred following an attack by the Israeli and US regimes, IRNA reported.
"Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred following an attack by the Zionist regime and the United States on Saturday morning," a statement reads.
The Cabinet has declared 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of holidays following the death of the Leader of the Revolution.