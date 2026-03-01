EN
    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead - state media

    07:45, 1 March 2026

    The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni, has been martyred following an attack by the Israeli and US regimes, IRNA reported.

    Photo credit: IRNA

    "Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred following an attack by the Zionist regime and the United States on Saturday morning,"  a statement reads.

    The Cabinet has declared 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of holidays following the death of the Leader of the Revolution.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
