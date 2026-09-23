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    Semey car wash fire: One injured in ICU, another in moderate condition

    23:21, 23 September 2026

    The condition of two people injured in a fire and gas tanker truck explosion at a car wash in Semey has been revealed, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Semey car wash fire: One injured in ICU, another in moderate condition
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    Regional emergency officials said ignition of a gas‑air mixture triggered the blast, with flames spreading to a nearby one‑story building and two private houses.

    Both victims sustained burn injuries and were hospitalized. One patient is in intensive care in serious but stable condition, while the second is in the surgical ward in moderate condition.

    “Both are receiving necessary medical care and remain under constant supervision of doctors,” the Abai region's healthcare department stated.

    Medical staff continue to monitor their condition and provide all required assistance.

    Earlier, it was reported that a 22-year-old worker died after falling approximately 10 meters while installing a new lighting system at Rome’s Colosseum.

    Abai region Incidents Regions Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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