Rome's Colosseum shut to public following worker’s fatal fall

The accident occurred at around 00:30 a.m. for reasons that remain under investigation. The worker, identified as Andrea Moretti, was reportedly carrying out work at the ancient monument when he fell.

Emergency medical personnel from Italy’s 118 service attempted to resuscitate him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Carabinieri officers from the Central Rome Company, the coroner and an on-duty prosecutor from the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office attended the scene, along with personnel from the Labor Inspectorate and the Spresal workplace health and safety service of the local health authority.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences to Moretti’s family, friends and colleagues. “Dying at 22 is unacceptable, and even more so if it happens in the workplace,” the prime minister said, adding that efforts must continue to prevent similar workplace tragedies.

Following instructions from Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, the Colosseum Archaeological Park ordered the closure of the Flavian Amphitheater to visitors as a mark of mourning.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.