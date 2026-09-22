Fire at Semey car wash extinguished, two injured
Firefighters have fully extinguished the fire at a car wash in Semey, Abai region, where two people sustained burn injuries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The incident occurred on September 22. Eyewitnesses captured video of the blaze.
According to the regional emergency department, ignition of a gas‑air mixture caused an explosion of a gas tanker truck, with flames spreading to a nearby one‑story building and two private houses.
Two individuals with burns were hospitalized.
In total, about 90 personnel and 30 pieces of equipment were deployed. The fire has been completely contained. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Earlier, it was reported that a fire broke out at a single-story car wash in the Severny district of Semey, with a gas tank explosion occurring before firefighters arrived