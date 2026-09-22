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    Fire at Semey car wash extinguished, two injured

    22:44, 22 September 2026

    Firefighters have fully extinguished the fire at a car wash in Semey, Abai region, where two people sustained burn injuries, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Fire at Semey car wash extinguished, two injured
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    The incident occurred on September 22. Eyewitnesses captured video of the blaze.

    Fire at Semey car wash extinguished, two injured
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    According to the regional emergency department, ignition of a gas‑air mixture caused an explosion of a gas tanker truck, with flames spreading to a nearby one‑story building and two private houses.

    Fire at Semey car wash extinguished, two injured
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    Two individuals with burns were hospitalized.

    Fire at Semey car wash extinguished, two injured
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

    In total, about 90 personnel and 30 pieces of equipment were deployed. The fire has been completely contained. The cause of the fire is being investigated.  

     Earlier, it was reported that a fire broke out at a single-story car wash in the Severny district of Semey, with a gas tank explosion occurring before firefighters arrived

     

    Incidents Abai region Kazakhstan Regions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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