Secretariat of World Religions Congress adopts climate and AI ethics documents

Erlan Karin, Vice President of Kazakhstan and Head of the Secretariat, chaired the meeting.

More than 30 prominent representatives of world and traditional religions, international organizations, and government and public figures from 20 countries attended the meeting.

In his remarks, Erlan Karin stressed that the constitutional values of unity, solidarity, interethnic and interfaith tolerance, and respect for the individual serve as vital guiding principles for Kazakhstan's development and align with the Congress's mission. Building on these principles, under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's leadership, the country consistently pursues a balanced and peace-oriented foreign policy.

Over the years, the Congress has established itself as a unique platform for interfaith dialogue. Its partner network has expanded, and cooperation with religious associations and international organizations has strengthened.

"The value-laden foundation built over previous years allows us to expand the Congress's practical dimension — jointly drafting documents, strengthening partnerships, and implementing projects," the Vice President of Kazakhstan said.

This objective is particularly relevant amid armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, growing radicalism and hate speech, as well as climate and technological risks. Under such conditions, spiritual diplomacy complements political negotiations, helps maintain channels of communication and restore trust.

Erlan Karin also addressed the Head of State's initiative to form a Global Movement for Peace under the Congress's auspices, intended to unite the peacemaking potential of religions and give spiritual diplomacy a practical international dimension.

The meeting's central outcome was the adoption of two international documents developed to build on the Astana Declaration for Peace 2025: "The Role of Religions in Combating Climate Change" and "Ethical Code for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Religious Sphere."

The first document aims to strengthen environmental responsibility and aligns with the philosophy of the President's Taza Kazakhstan program, which combines care for the environment with civic responsibility.

The Ethical Code advances the President's initiative to create an Interfaith Commission on the Ethics of AI Development and to develop universal "commandments for algorithms." It is intended to promote responsible use of technology and prevent the distortion of religious texts, digital forgeries, discrimination, and manipulation of beliefs.

The event also featured a presentation for the "Charter of the Rights of the Child with an Incurable Disease" — a joint initiative of Kazakhstan and the Holy See, developed with expert participation from the Bambino Gesù Hospital. The Secretariat supported further work on the Charter.

As part of implementing the Astana Declaration for Peace 2025, the Secretariat, together with partners, was tasked with developing a draft concept for the Global Movement for Peace and a phased plan for its formation and international promotion.

"The standing of the Congress will be measured by how consistently its decisions translate into international initiatives and serve to strengthen peace and trust," Erlan Karin stated.

Photo source: Akorda

He also held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session.

Meeting with Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Vice President Erlan Karin noted that the Council is one of the Congress's key partners and thanked it for supporting the forum's activities. In addition, Karin highlighted the Council's contribution to promoting the Document on Human Fraternity and preparing the climate and AI ethics documents.

Prospects for cooperation were discussed during talks with Afra Mohammed Al-Sabri, Director-General of the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. Erlan Karin noted her contribution to the Congress and the importance of promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

In addition, the Head of the Secretariat met with representatives of Chinese Buddhist and Taoist organizations. He noted their participation in the Congress and contribution to interfaith dialogue.

Earlier, it was reported that Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of major world religious organizations ahead of the XXIV Session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Secretariat.