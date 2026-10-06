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    Vice President Karin meets global religious leaders

    21:15, 6 October 2026

    Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of major world religious organizations ahead of the XXIV Meeting of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Secretariat, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Vice President Karin meets global religious leaders
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The topics discussed included the agenda of the upcoming meeting and further development of cooperation within the Congress.

    At a meeting with Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Erlan Karin noted his years of personal contribution to the Congress and interfaith dialogue. He also highlighted Pashazade's role in promoting peace, mutual respect, and harmony.

    Abdulrahman Moussa, Advisor to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar on International Cooperation, conveyed the Grand Imam's greetings and good wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The talks also covered prospects for developing Kazakhstan's engagement with Al-Azhar, including in religious education, enlightenment, and interfaith dialogue.

    Vice President Karin meets global religious leaders
    Photo: Akorda

    In talks with Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Zaid, Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Vice President of Kazakhstan reviewed the League's long-standing participation in the Congress and its contribution to interfaith dialogue. Erlan Karin highlighted the importance of continued support for the forum and its practical initiatives.

    Vice President Karin meets global religious leaders
    Photo: Akorda

    During a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the Anglican Communion Bishop Jo Bailey Wells, Karin noted the Communion's long-standing involvement in the Congress and her personal contribution to the forum. He also voiced hope that Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally would attend the IX Congress in Astana in 2028.

    Vice President Karin meets global religious leaders
    Photo: Akorda

    The foreign guests also congratulated Kazakhstan on adopting its new Constitution.

    Qazinform reported earlier that Vice President Erlan Karin met with a Vatican delegation and took part in the opening of the Second Joint Colloquium.

    Vice President Erlan Karin Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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