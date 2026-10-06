Vice President Karin meets global religious leaders

The topics discussed included the agenda of the upcoming meeting and further development of cooperation within the Congress.

At a meeting with Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Erlan Karin noted his years of personal contribution to the Congress and interfaith dialogue. He also highlighted Pashazade's role in promoting peace, mutual respect, and harmony.

Abdulrahman Moussa, Advisor to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar on International Cooperation, conveyed the Grand Imam's greetings and good wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The talks also covered prospects for developing Kazakhstan's engagement with Al-Azhar, including in religious education, enlightenment, and interfaith dialogue.

Photo: Akorda

In talks with Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Zaid, Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Vice President of Kazakhstan reviewed the League's long-standing participation in the Congress and its contribution to interfaith dialogue. Erlan Karin highlighted the importance of continued support for the forum and its practical initiatives.

Photo: Akorda

During a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the Anglican Communion Bishop Jo Bailey Wells, Karin noted the Communion's long-standing involvement in the Congress and her personal contribution to the forum. He also voiced hope that Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally would attend the IX Congress in Astana in 2028.

Photo: Akorda

The foreign guests also congratulated Kazakhstan on adopting its new Constitution.

Qazinform reported earlier that Vice President Erlan Karin met with a Vatican delegation and took part in the opening of the Second Joint Colloquium.