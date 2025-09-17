Tokayev suggests creating “commandment” for the use of AI at Congress of Religious Leaders

The Head of State noted that today humanity is rapidly entering a new technological era.

“Artificial intelligence, big data, bioengineering and other revolutionary technologies are rapidly transforming the sphere of development. But ethics fail to adapt to the high dynamics of progress. New challenges arise - freedom of choice and privacy of private life, digital equality and security, the use of artificial intelligence and many other technologies. I am convinced that universal moral values and ideals must be included in the discussion of the digital future of humanity. Any technology must work for the benefit of people,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For this purpose, according to him, constant dialogue is needed between spiritual leaders, scientists, and technology engineers.

“It is proposed to create an international commission on the ethics of artificial intelligence development, which will work on elaborating a set of universal principles for its responsible use. We are talking about a kind of “commandments for algorithms,” which will imply respect for human dignity and the inadmissibility of discrimination in making fateful decisions,” noted the President.

