Second body found in Lake Sorbulak military helicopter crash

The identification process is taking place with the involvement of agencies concerned, said the Ministry Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported jointly with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other government agencies, as well as with the support of the Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, mathematical calculations were carried out using satellite data, which made it possible to identify the approximate location of the helicopter.

An EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region. According to preliminary data, 3 crew members were onboard the helicopter. Additional rescue personnel and equipment were dispatched to the search area from other regions