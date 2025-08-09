Fragments of missing helicopter, a body found in Sorbulak Lake, Defense Ministry says

Jointly with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other government agencies, as well as with the support of the Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, mathematical calculations were carried out using satellite data, which made it possible to identify the approximate location of the helicopter.

“Search teams and specialized equipment were immediately dispatched to this sector. During underwater work, servicemen of the Armed Forces have discovered partial fragments of the aircraft and a body at a depth of about 14 meters. Identification procedures are currently underway,” Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region. According to preliminary data, 3 crew members were onboard the helicopter. Additional rescue personnel and equipment were dispatched to the search area from other regions