    Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway

    16:57, 25 July 2025

    An EC-145 helicopter of the Air Defense Force of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces  disappeared from radar during a scheduled flight in Almaty region on Friday, July 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    According to preliminary data, the helicopter took off from Lugovoye with three crew members on board and disappeared from radar near Otar.

    Search and rescue operation involving units of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Centre for Disaster Medicine, the Republican Operational Rescue Team, aviation service of the Ministry of Emergencies  and two Kazaviaspas helicopters is underway. More than 100 people and some 15 pieces of equipment, including aircraft and drones, have been deployed.   

    In line with a directive of the Minister of Defense, a special commission was set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
