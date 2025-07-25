Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway

According to preliminary data, the helicopter took off from Lugovoye with three crew members on board and disappeared from radar near Otar.

Search and rescue operation involving units of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Centre for Disaster Medicine, the Republican Operational Rescue Team, aviation service of the Ministry of Emergencies and two Kazaviaspas helicopters is underway. More than 100 people and some 15 pieces of equipment, including aircraft and drones, have been deployed.

In line with a directive of the Minister of Defense, a special commission was set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident.