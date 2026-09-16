Search for 3 Kazakh women missing in Nepal floods continues – Foreign Ministry

He noted that there is still no new information about their whereabouts.

“Our diplomats continue to work with local authorities. The search is ongoing. We remain in contact with their families,” Ussenov told a briefing at the ministry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two Kazakhstani women were missing following the natural disaster in Nepal. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one more Kazakhstani tourist might have been in the disaster-affected area along the Nepal-China border.

As of today, more than 1,300 people are reported dead.