The meeting revived memories of the dramatic title clash eleven years ago, when Seattle fell one yard short. This time the outcome was decisive. A dominant defensive display and five field goals from Jason Myers built control before the final quarter.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, whose career has been revived in the Pacific Northwest, guided the offense efficiently, while the Patriots were held scoreless for three periods. Their rookie passer Drake Maye faced relentless pressure and was sacked five times.

The pivotal moment arrived in the fourth quarter when cornerback Devon Witherspoon forced a fumble that linebacker Uchenna Nwosu returned 45 yards for a touchdown, effectively putting the result beyond doubt. Tight end AJ Barner earlier caught a 16-yard pass for Seattle’s first trip to the end zone.

The victory marked Seattle’s fourth Super Bowl appearance. The club previously lifted the trophy in 2014 with a 43 to 8 rout of Denver, a performance memorably described at the time by CBS Sports writer Will Brinson, who said, “This game was the Seahawks smacking the Broncos in the mouth.”

New England added late scores, but the comeback never materialized. Seattle will celebrate with a homecoming parade later this week as the league shifts toward the offseason.

