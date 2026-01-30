Pro Football Hall of Fame comments on voting controversy surrounding Bill Belichick

In its statement, the Hall of Fame said it “understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself” amid published reports on the voting results for the Class of 2026.

The organization stressed that strict adherence to established procedures remains a core principle.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken,” the statement said, noting that such measures could include removal from the committee.

The Hall also emphasized that “the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”

Earlier, ESPN reported that Belichick failed to receive the minimum required 40 votes from the 50-member selection panel, prompting sharp criticism across the sports community. According to sources, the coach himself was surprised and disappointed by the outcome.

According to the NFL, the situation triggered a strong response from current and former National Football League stars. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes described the decision as confusing and absurd. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles under Belichick, echoed that view, saying he could not name a coach more deserving of first ballot induction. Team owner Robert Kraft also voiced criticism, stressing that Belichick unequivocally deserves unanimous recognition.

Belichick took over New England in 2000 and led the team to six Super Bowl victories and three additional championship game appearances over an 18-year span. His combined total of 333 wins in the regular season and playoffs ranks second in NFL history.

