Scott Adkins makes a wish in Astana and says he’s ready for a local role

Though the actor acknowledged not knowing much about Kazakhstan’s history, he showed enthusiasm when asked about the growing international attention to Kazakh historical narratives, such as The Golden Empire and The Truce.

“Well, firstly, I would love to be involved. I'm happy to work around the world, and I'd certainly come back to Kazakhstan. I have been treated very well by everyone, so thank you for that,” Adkins said during a press conference.

When Kazinform correspondent suggested a film role involving stunts on horseback through the steppe, the actor responded with a thoughtful reflection on authenticity and representation in casting.

“Well, as long as the people of Kazakhstan don't mind when someone of a different heritage I don't know. In Hollywood you get a bit upset, like everyone from different races must portray the character of the said race. So I have to be someone who looks closely at how I appear. But if you think I could play Kazakhstani, then I'd be happy to,” Adkins said.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Earlier in the day, during an on-stage Q&A session with fans, Adkins also shared his impressions of the capital and the event itself.

“It’s great. It’s a really well-run ComicCon. I’ve been to a few. This is one of the best I’ve been to, to be honest,” he said. “I got to go around the city of Astana, and I had a little tour, went to the museum, and went up the Baiterek Tower. I’ve been treated very well and eaten some nice food. I’m very happy.”

Adkins added that during the tour, he had a chance to place his hand in a handprint of the first President of Kazakhstan and make a wish, now looking to “see if it comes true.”

Earlier, Kazinform also reported on Esai Morales, another headliner of the festival, and how he would turn his own first impressions of Kazakhstan into a film set in Astana.