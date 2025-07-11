A stranger in a strange land — Esai Morales on Astana’s cinematic potential

“That’s an interesting question,” Morales responded. “It depends on whether it’s a story based on reality or fiction. If it’s narrative, I would probably be a stranger in a strange land until he finds the common thread with the people.”

He added that the concept could take the form of a spy movie, where the main character has to navigate unfamiliar territory and discover who can be trusted.

The actor explained his vision as a story that explores contrasts: "There are so many different cultures here, from Europe and from Asia, that it would be interesting to find suffering in a place that is modern on one side, very modern, and yet somewhat ancient on another, and try to figure out where his true love lies and where his future is. Does he find someone from here or someone who's come here?"

Building on sentiments he shared during the previous day’s panel, Morales praised the Kazakh capital for its uniqueness.