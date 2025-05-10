Finishing touches: Filming of The Golden Empire is completed in Kazakhstan

One of the filming days is centered on the lands of Desht-i-Kipchak, a space where the interests of clan structures, future authorities, and personal choices intersect. One of the key episodes is a scene where the hero will not only have to conduct difficult negotiations, but also determine for himself what order he is ready to defend.

Photo credit: Kazinform

“Immersing the viewer in the customs of an era in which he has never lived is always a challenge. These scenes are not about action, but about choice. Sometimes it is expressed in words, sometimes in what remains behind the scenes,” director Emre Sahin noted.

On May 9, the filming location in the Zhetysu region was visited by State Advisor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin. He discussed with the creative team approaches to the final stage of filming, key aspects of the content of the final scenes, as well as issues related to the post-production period.

Emre Sahin noted that the episodes filmed on this day require precision, restraint and careful work with internal tension - and this, according to him, is what distinguishes the performance of Kazakhstani actors, who confidently work with dramaturgy and the spirit of the era.

Photo credit: Kazinform

During production, the film crew of the Golden Empire series visited eight unique locations in Kazakhstan. Among the key places: the Kazakhfilm studio, Suyktobe, the village of Yeskeldi bi, the Butak and Kimasar gorges, the sacred place of Tamgaly tas and the atmospheric City of Nomads.

The project is being implemented by the international film company Karga Seven Pictures, known for its documentary and feature series, including projects for Netflix. Filming is being supported by the Dara Presidential Initiatives Fund.

Earlier it was reported that the large-scale documentary-drama series The Golden Empire, dedicated to the era of the Golden Horde and the formation of the Ulus of Jochi, had passed the halfway point of the filming stage.