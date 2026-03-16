SCO Mission reports no violations that can affect referendum results in Kazakhstan

The SCO Mission took part in international observation of the preparation and conduct of the national referendum at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to Oleg Kopylov, on voting day the mission members arrived at polling stations before they opened, were present during the preparation of ballots, and observed the sealing of ballot boxes.

“In order to gain the most comprehensive understanding of the voting process across Kazakhstan, the mission members observed the referendum both in Astana and beyond the capital,” he noted at a press conference at the Center for Assistance to International Observers.

The SCO Mission members visited 81 polling stations.

“The mission’s observers visited polling stations of their own choice, without coordination with any electoral executive bodies. Each member selected the polling station independently. No obstacles were created for mission members to visit any polling station,” said Oleg Kopylov.

The mission also noted the high civic engagement of voters and the professionalism of district commission staff.

“All necessary conditions were created for holding the referendum, and the principles of impartiality were observed. Commission members and their leaders communicated kindly with observers and answered questions. It was truly professional,” he emphasized.

According to him, the work of the commissions was open, transparent, and independent. At the polling stations, all required documentation and information materials were fully available, including observer registration log books, methodological guides, schedules of duty, and other documents.

The mission separately highlighted the activity of voters, including young people. According to the mission’s observers, voting at polling stations took place calmly and in an organized manner, with adherence to the established procedures and rules.

“Mission members were also present at the closing of polling stations, the counting of votes, and the signing of protocols on the referendum results. On voting day, no complaints or remarks were received from representatives of the mission,” noted Oleg Kopylov.

Thus, based on its observations, the mission concluded that the national referendum on adopting the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan complied with the requirements of national electoral legislation and the country’s international commitments.

“The mission did not record any violations of national legislation that could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the referendum or affect its results. The mission recognizes the national referendum as transparent, credible, and democratic. The mission notes that the referendum was an important step in the further development of democratic processes in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” stated Kopylov.

He added that, following the mission’s work, a statement was adopted and approved by all its members. The document will be submitted to the Central Referendum Commission and published in mass media.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Referendum on new Constitution had been declared valid.