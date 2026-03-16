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    Referendum on new Constitution declared valid

    11:38, 16 March 2026

    The Central Referendum Commission has released preliminary results of the Constitutional Referendum, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Referendum on new Constitution declared valid
    Photo credit: The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan

    Voting counting concluded on March 16 at 08:00 am,.

    According to the Commission, voter turnout reached 73.12%, with 9,127,192 citizens casting their ballots.

    Preliminary data shows that 7,954,667 people supported the adoption of the proposed constitutional amendments, representing 87.15% of voters.

    Meanwhile, 898,099 voted against the amendments, and 146,558 ballots were declared invalid.

    Regional breakdown of support for constitutional amendments:

    1. Abai region – 84.02%.
    2. Akmola region – 85.64%.
    3. Aktobe refion – 93.96%.
    4. Almaty region – 80.41%.
    5. Atyrau region – 78.81%.
    6. West Kazakhstan region – 81.41%.
    7. Zhambyl region – 92.73%.
    8. Zhetysu region – 90.15%.
    9. Karaganda region – 83.82%.
    10. Kostanay region – 89.74%.
    11. Kyzylorda region – 89.97%.
    12. Mangystau region – 93.40%.
    13. Pavlodar region – 94.14%.
    14. North Kazakhstan region – 83.10%.
    15. Turkistan region – 92.21%.
    16. Ulytau region – 83.73%.
    17. East Kazakhstan region – 91.51%.
    18. Astana – 86.32%.
    19. Almaty – 71.36%.
    20. Shymkent – 86.88%.

    Earlier, the results of the exit poll on the referendum for the new Constitution were announced.

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    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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