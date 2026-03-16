Referendum on new Constitution declared valid

Voting counting concluded on March 16 at 08:00 am,.

According to the Commission, voter turnout reached 73.12%, with 9,127,192 citizens casting their ballots.

Preliminary data shows that 7,954,667 people supported the adoption of the proposed constitutional amendments, representing 87.15% of voters.

Meanwhile, 898,099 voted against the amendments, and 146,558 ballots were declared invalid.

Regional breakdown of support for constitutional amendments:

Abai region – 84.02%. Akmola region – 85.64%. Aktobe refion – 93.96%. Almaty region – 80.41%. Atyrau region – 78.81%. West Kazakhstan region – 81.41%. Zhambyl region – 92.73%. Zhetysu region – 90.15%. Karaganda region – 83.82%. Kostanay region – 89.74%. Kyzylorda region – 89.97%. Mangystau region – 93.40%. Pavlodar region – 94.14%. North Kazakhstan region – 83.10%. Turkistan region – 92.21%. Ulytau region – 83.73%. East Kazakhstan region – 91.51%. Astana – 86.32%. Almaty – 71.36%. Shymkent – 86.88%.

Earlier, the results of the exit poll on the referendum for the new Constitution were announced.