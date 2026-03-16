Referendum on new Constitution declared valid
11:38, 16 March 2026
The Central Referendum Commission has released preliminary results of the Constitutional Referendum, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Voting counting concluded on March 16 at 08:00 am,.
According to the Commission, voter turnout reached 73.12%, with 9,127,192 citizens casting their ballots.
Preliminary data shows that 7,954,667 people supported the adoption of the proposed constitutional amendments, representing 87.15% of voters.
Meanwhile, 898,099 voted against the amendments, and 146,558 ballots were declared invalid.
Regional breakdown of support for constitutional amendments:
- Abai region – 84.02%.
- Akmola region – 85.64%.
- Aktobe refion – 93.96%.
- Almaty region – 80.41%.
- Atyrau region – 78.81%.
- West Kazakhstan region – 81.41%.
- Zhambyl region – 92.73%.
- Zhetysu region – 90.15%.
- Karaganda region – 83.82%.
- Kostanay region – 89.74%.
- Kyzylorda region – 89.97%.
- Mangystau region – 93.40%.
- Pavlodar region – 94.14%.
- North Kazakhstan region – 83.10%.
- Turkistan region – 92.21%.
- Ulytau region – 83.73%.
- East Kazakhstan region – 91.51%.
- Astana – 86.32%.
- Almaty – 71.36%.
- Shymkent – 86.88%.
Earlier, the results of the exit poll on the referendum for the new Constitution were announced.