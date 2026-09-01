SCO+ meeting starts in Bishkek

President Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed the participants of the meeting at the Yrys Ordo Congress Center.

Representatives of international organizations from the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia are also expected to attend.

It was earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO + meeting.