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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek

    10:15, 1 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO + meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State was welcomed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

    The participating heads of state posed for a group photo.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Politics SCO Foreign policy SCO Summit President of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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