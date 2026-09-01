Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek

The Head of State was welcomed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The participating heads of state posed for a group photo.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.