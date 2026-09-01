Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek
10:15, 1 September 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO + meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The Head of State was welcomed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
The participating heads of state posed for a group photo.
Earlier, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.